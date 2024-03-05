Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 175,330 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,330 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

