Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AA opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alcoa by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,323 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $318,670,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.



