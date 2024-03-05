Aleph Zero Price Hits $1.43 on Top Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $358.37 million and $5.59 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 250,623,900 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

