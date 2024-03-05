Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $336.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

ALGN opened at $308.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.13. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

