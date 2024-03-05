Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,500. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

