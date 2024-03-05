Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $395.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 166.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.01. The company had a trading volume of 209,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,145. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.92. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.