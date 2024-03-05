Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,804,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,755,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.94 and a one year high of $155.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

