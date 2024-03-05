Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,392,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the third quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.