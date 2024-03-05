Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3,271.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,387,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $12.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.31. The stock had a trading volume of 385,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,310. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.60. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

