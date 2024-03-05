Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of NovaGold Resources worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. 1,189,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,691. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The company has a market cap of $855.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.04.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NovaGold Resources



NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

