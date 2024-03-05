Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 276.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Essent Group worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE ESNT traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. 125,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

