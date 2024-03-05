Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,406 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.27. The company had a trading volume of 120,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,638. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $133.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.63.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,920. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.