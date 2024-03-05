Alps Advisors Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,873 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Western Union worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Western Union by 8.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 6.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Down 0.2 %

WU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Union

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.