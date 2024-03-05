Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

