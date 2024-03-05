Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.37 Million Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 835,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Fisker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 189,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 408,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.76.

Fisker Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FSR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 78,171,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,831,648. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Fisker Profile

(Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.