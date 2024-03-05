Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Sunnova Energy International worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 6.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $791.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

