Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 110,260 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,260 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,746,608. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.