Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 22,657 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,657 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gentex worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 493,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,181. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

