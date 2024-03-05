Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $5.55 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,294. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.