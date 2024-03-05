Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $8.01 on Tuesday, reaching $412.50. 78,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,620. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $426.01. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.58.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

