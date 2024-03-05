Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 3,300 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $281,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $837,300.00.

On Monday, December 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $741,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 372,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.69, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

