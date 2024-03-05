AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Caroline Waldron Acquires 1,238,803 Shares

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Waldron purchased 1,238,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,522.20 ($52,287.14).
Caroline Waldron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 29th, Caroline Waldron purchased 277,777 shares of AMA Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.94 ($12,986.98).
AMA Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.52.
About AMA Group
AMA Group Limited operates vehicle and heavy motor collision repair facilities in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and genuine, reclaimed, and aftermarket parts, as well as collision repair consumables for the mechanical and collision repair sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AMA Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.