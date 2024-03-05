Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,845 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ameren worth $26,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.42. 166,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

