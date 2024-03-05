American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,156,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,627,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after acquiring an additional 667,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $306,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

