American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.55.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Shares of AEO stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,634 shares of company stock worth $2,198,937 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

