American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

