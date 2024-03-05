American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AHR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

