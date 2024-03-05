American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,608,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 457,703 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $400,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,320. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

