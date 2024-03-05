American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT Raised to $122.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of AMWD opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

