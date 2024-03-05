Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 85,685 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $282,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $12.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $516.26. 267,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,810. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.