Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.56% of Cintas worth $275,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after buying an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $622.81. 55,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,663. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $636.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $606.87 and a 200 day moving average of $551.66.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

