Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $340.15 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Public Storage worth $340,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 27.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $280.97. The stock had a trading volume of 224,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,043. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.40. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.