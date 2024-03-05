Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $344.74 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,937,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,940 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $344,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.48. 3,527,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,809,691. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

