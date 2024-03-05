Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $358.39 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.67% of Cardinal Health worth $358,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,340,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,026,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $112.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,328. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

