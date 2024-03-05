Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $390.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of Charles Schwab worth $390,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $77.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

