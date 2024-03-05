Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 482,023 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $324,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 327,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 25.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,659,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.26. The stock had a trading volume of 104,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,432. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.45.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

