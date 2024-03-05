Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,836,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,787 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.14% of Baxter International worth $408,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. 3,177,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,580. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

