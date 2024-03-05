Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of Blackstone worth $331,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BX traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,760. The company has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

