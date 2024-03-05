Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,021,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,641,829 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.84% of AES worth $289,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. 6,662,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

