Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 287.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after acquiring an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $413.93. The company had a trading volume of 215,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.64. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $417.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

