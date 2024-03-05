Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 692,784 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,784 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.57% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $284,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,857 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.5 %

WSC traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 591,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,555. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

