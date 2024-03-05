Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 92,575 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of Equinix worth $313,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $903.42. 166,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,479. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $833.14 and a 200 day moving average of $788.31.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

