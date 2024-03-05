Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 338.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537,941 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.26% of Global Payments worth $379,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

