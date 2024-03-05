Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.32% of Zebra Technologies worth $281,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.14. 87,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,476. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $320.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

