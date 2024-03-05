Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,866,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,355,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $272,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $1,325,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 37.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 608,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in CSX by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 233,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,054 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CSX by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,493,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,924,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. 5,569,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,823,952. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

