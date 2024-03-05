Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 214,109 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,872,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214,109 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.36% of CMS Energy worth $364,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $115,134,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. 1,186,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

