Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,501,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,165 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Amkor Technology worth $56,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $934,068. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMKR stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,403. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 21.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

