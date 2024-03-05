Amplify Energy (AMPY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 544.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 90,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 70,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.