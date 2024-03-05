Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) recently:

2/23/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $136.00.

2/23/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. 1,777,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,003 shares of company stock worth $1,037,955. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 706,344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,312,000 after acquiring an additional 125,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

