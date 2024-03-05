Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Target Price at C$33.21

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AltaGas

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

AltaGas Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$29.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.22. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.25 and a 12-month high of C$29.45.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.05%.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.