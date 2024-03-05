Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Target Price at C$33.21

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.21.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Shares of ALA stock opened at C$29.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.22. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.25 and a 12-month high of C$29.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.05%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
